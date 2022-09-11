Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

