Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in DexCom by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 28,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

