Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $12.03 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

