Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 305.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

