Ethic Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCD opened at $259.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

