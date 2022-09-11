Ethic Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $470.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average of $487.21. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

