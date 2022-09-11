Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 437,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,000. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Visa by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 17,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $140,428,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,667,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

