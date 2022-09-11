Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,009 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.