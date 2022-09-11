Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,953 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $277,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,540 shares of company stock worth $53,639,169. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $139.80 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

