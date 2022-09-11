Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.