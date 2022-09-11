Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 193,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

