Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

