Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

