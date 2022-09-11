Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,282 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 246,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $2,316,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.6 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.