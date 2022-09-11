Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

