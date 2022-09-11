Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.21% of Lam Research worth $3,150,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.01. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

