Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.23. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

