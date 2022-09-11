Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 28th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Mannatech has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MTEX opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTEX shares. TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

