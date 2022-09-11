MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

PGR stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

