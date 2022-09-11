Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
