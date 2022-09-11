MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

