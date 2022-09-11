MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

