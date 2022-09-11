MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 146,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

