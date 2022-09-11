Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,705,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $100.85 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

