State Street Corp Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.62% of Gilead Sciences worth $3,446,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

