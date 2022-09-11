State Street Corp Sells 258,303 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,779,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.60% of AON worth $3,184,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.