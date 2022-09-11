United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,232 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $30,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $258,420,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,951,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

