MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.