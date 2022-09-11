Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

