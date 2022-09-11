J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $3.03 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

