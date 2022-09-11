J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $3.03 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.
Synaptics Stock Up 2.7 %
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
