Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146,014 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

