Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 13,945 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

