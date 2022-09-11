8,898 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

