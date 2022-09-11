Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

