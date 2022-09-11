Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 6,944 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

