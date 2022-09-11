Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $147.71 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

