Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.