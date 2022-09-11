Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,069,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,428 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,490 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CEMEX

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.