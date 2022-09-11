Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $8.93 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading

