Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $184.32

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.32 and traded as low as $169.15. Schindler shares last traded at $169.15, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Schindler Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.75.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

