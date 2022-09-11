Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 103.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,553,000 after buying an additional 695,018 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

