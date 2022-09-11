Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,518,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.89% of Altria Group worth $3,747,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

