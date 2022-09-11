Ethic Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,412,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

