Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

