Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

