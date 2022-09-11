Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.56 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

