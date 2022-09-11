Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $2.70 Million in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GCP Applied Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,354 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,966,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.14 and a beta of 0.75.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

