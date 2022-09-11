Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.