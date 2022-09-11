Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after buying an additional 96,628 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,438,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $539,019,000 after purchasing an additional 507,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

