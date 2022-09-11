Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 72,902 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,902 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

CARR stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.